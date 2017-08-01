X's pitcher McCanna signed by Diamondbacks

The Sioux City Explorers announced Tuesday that the Arizona Diamondbacks have purchased the contract of Explorers RHP Kevin McCanna. McCanna will report to the Hillsboro Hops of the Northwest League, the Short Season-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

McCanna went a perfect 5-0 with the Explorers with a 2.95 ERA in 27 appearances. McCanna began the season making his first 25 appearances out of the X’s bullpen before making his first start for the Explorers on July 21st at Gary. The righty impressed, picking up the win in a complete game shutout in a 5 inning rain shortened game, allowing only 2 hits while striking out 8 batters. McCanna also went 5 innings in his 2nd start for the X’s at St. Paul where he allowed only 5 hits while striking out 7 Saints hitters. In his 39.2 innings pitched for the X’s, McCanna allowed only 38 hits while racking up 51 strikeouts to just 21 walks.

McCanna was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2015 MLB Draft from Rice University. In his first professional season, McCanna played for the Astros affiliate in Troy, NY going 3-3 with a 3.72 ERA. McCanna began the 2016 season at the Single-A level, impressing with a 2.91 ERA to go along with 42 strikeouts to just 17 walks. For his efforts, McCanna was named a Midwest League mid-season All-Star and was called up to the Advanced-A Lancaster JetHawks. The Woodlands, TX native played collegiately at Rice University for 3 years where he spent most of his final two years as the Friday night starter with a 15-6 record and a sub 3.00 ERA.

With McCanna’s signing by the Diamondbacks organization, the Sioux City Explorers have now had 14 player’s contracts acquired by an affiliated organization since the completion of the 2015 season; Ryan Kalish – Chicago Cubs, Rob Wort – Boston Red Sox, Patrick Johnson – Pittsburgh Pirates, Ryan Court – Boston Red Sox, Noah Perio – Los Angeles Dodgers, Tayler Scott – Milwaukee Brewers, Connor Overton – San Francisco Giants, Lindsey Caughel – Seattle Mariners, Reinier Roibal – Los Angeles Dodgers, Nelson Ward – Seattle Mariners, Kurt Heyer – Miami Marlins, James Needy – Miami Marlins, John Nogowski – St. Louis Cardinals, Kevin McCanna – Arizona Diamondbacks.