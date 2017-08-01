Campbell's recruiting success brings hope to Iowa State

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell has a different approach to recruiting. The Cyclones have made offers to over 300 players for next year's class, the second highest total in the country, behind Tennessee. It seems to be working.

Rivals.com said Iowa State had the 40th best recruiting class in the country this season. That's the Cyclones highest spot since recruiting rankings started about ten years ago.

That group including 14 lineman -- seven on each side of the football. Coach Campbell is looking for specific players for his style.

"It's never about the guys you don't get," said Campbell. "It's about getting guys that are able to play in your system and then developing those guys in your system and not missing on guys. I think that's the one thing that, at least these first two recruiting classes have given us, is good players coming into our program and now we can develop those guys a little bit. I think we've made some good headway. I think there's still, obviously, work to be done and we're not perfect but that an area for me that's a constant, in terms of building a program the right way."

Iowa State will hold their media day on Thursday morning.

The Cyclones open their season with two straight home games, against Northern Iowa on September 2 and against Iowa on September 9.