Le Mars, IA city leaders approve water conservation plan during drought

As the drought deepens, city officials in Le Mars, Iowa, are worried about water conservation. The city council took more action to make sure the city won't run out of water.

For about two weeks the city has been under a suggested water conservation plan. The Mayor and city officials are pleased with the results but the city is not out of the woods just yet.

The decision to enact Stage 1 of the Water Conservation Plan was unanimous at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Water facility managers receive a daily report on water usage.The normal usage for Le Mars is right around 4 million gallons per day. Stage one of the Le Mars Water Conservation Plan asks that all residents refrain from using water necessary.The mayor says residents have been cooperating and a difference has been seen.Unfortunately, these continuous dry days and limited rain for the future has them still worried and not taking any chances. They say, continued cooperation from residents and businesses is crucial.

"When we put a voluntary suggestion into our residents and businesses here in Le Mars on a voluntary basis, we dropped that within the last 2 weeks about 13%, our goals was 10%," said Le Mars, Mayor, Dick Kirchoff,

Water Conservation Plan suggestions:

Do not water the grass after 6 a.m.

Fix any faucet or toilet leaks

Do not run a water hose to clean things like their car or driveway but instead fill up a bucket

Do not take baths

Take short showers, Install water saving devices in the shower

And to only use their dishwasher and washing machine when you have a full load.

After 5 days or less, if the maximum water consumption has not been reduced by 10%, Stage 2 of the Water Conservation Plan, which is a mandatory conversation, will be enacted.