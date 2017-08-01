Le Mars Postal Playhouse get $100,000 grant - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Le Mars Postal Playhouse get $100,000 grant

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

The Le Mars Community Theater has another reason to sing and dance. 

The Le Mars Area Betterment Foundation just received a  $100,000 donation for their Postal Playhouse.The Gilchrist Foundation awarded the money to the community theater. What makes this grant even more unexpected is that they were invited to apply.The Betterment Foundation says the money is greatly needed and the use already planned. 

"The back area of the theater is right up against the wall, I have been in a production or two of theirs and so they will be able to add several more feet for people to come and go, stage things more smoothly, this will be in direct support for the performance art they do there," said Michael Donlin, President, Le Mars Area Betterment Foundation. 

Donlin adds that the award letter came with check for $100,00. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.