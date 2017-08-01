Le Mars Postal Playhouse get $100,000 grant

The Le Mars Community Theater has another reason to sing and dance.

The Le Mars Area Betterment Foundation just received a $100,000 donation for their Postal Playhouse.The Gilchrist Foundation awarded the money to the community theater. What makes this grant even more unexpected is that they were invited to apply.The Betterment Foundation says the money is greatly needed and the use already planned.

"The back area of the theater is right up against the wall, I have been in a production or two of theirs and so they will be able to add several more feet for people to come and go, stage things more smoothly, this will be in direct support for the performance art they do there," said Michael Donlin, President, Le Mars Area Betterment Foundation.

Donlin adds that the award letter came with check for $100,00.