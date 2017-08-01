Community makes friends with law enforcement at National Night Out

Tuesday was National Night Out, not only for Siouxland, but for communities around the United States.

There were 7 different locations just in Sioux City.

Each event had games, food, and entertainment.

But, the main objective of the night was to strengthen the relationship between local officials and the community.

"A lot of people have not met a police officer before, and its great to meet them in a fun environment, relaxing environment, where they are not afraid and they can meet the police officers as their friends," said Neighborhood Network President, Rick Arnold. "The cumulative effect of all of this is to reduce crime in our neighborhoods and to build relationships."

For the past 15 years, The Neighborhood Network has organized Sioux City's National Night Out.

Preparation for the event doesn't happen overnight, and the end result is all thanks to volunteers and sponsors.

"This is about a year of preparation. A lot of it is the individual neighborhood group take that on themselves," added Arnold. "So a lot of the community organizations coming together to makes this happen."

The biggest hit at National Night Out? The bouncy house.