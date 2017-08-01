Area fairs underway in Iowa, Nebraska

It's Fair time in both Iowa and Nebraska.

The Woodbury County Fair in Moville, Iowa began Sunday and will continue through August 6.

Meanwhile in the Cornhusker state, the Dakota-Thurston County Fair also began on Sunday before it too finishes up this Sunday.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., the Dakota-Thurston County Fair will hold their parade down Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

And KTIV will be there, flinging Bings for people enjoying the parade.

A full schedule for the Woodbury County Fair can be found on their website.

A full schedule for the Dakota-Thurston County Fair can be found on their website.