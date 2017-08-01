State board will meet with Sioux City massage therapist accused of improper sexual contact with clients

A Sioux City licensed massage therapist, who is under investigation after a client accused him of improper sexual contact, will meet with the Iowa Board of Massage Therapy, in Des Moines, on September 5th.

The Board has accused Kevin Trowbridge, owner of Massage and Body in Sioux City, of unethical conduct.

The complaint states Trowbridge improperly touched the genital area of one female client during a massage. The complaint goes on to say Trowbridge told the client, "I've wanted to do that since the first time I saw you."

During a massage with another female client, the complaint states Trowbridge touched her genital area multiple times. After the client asked Trowbridge to stop touching her three times, she ended the massage.