Winnipeg rallies late to down Explorers

Dre Gleason hit a three-run homer in the X's 9-5 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Winnipeg rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Sioux City Explorers, 9-5, on Tuesday in game one of a doubleheader at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

The Explorers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Tony Campana scored on a ground out by Joe Bennie.

Sioux City (33-34) doubled their lead in the third inning when Dre Gleason scored on a fielder's choice to make it 2-0.

Winnipeg got on the board in the fourth inning when X's starter Cody Forsythe gave up a bases loaded walk to make it 2-1.

Sioux City got some apparent breathing room in the fourth when Gleason hit a three-run homer to increase the X's lead to 5-1. But the Goldeyes countered with four runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 5-5.

Shawn Pleffner hit a grand slam home run in the seventh inning off of X's reliever Brad Orosey to put Winnipeg in the lead for the first time at 9-5.

Game two of the doubleheader was just beginning at news time after a 90-minute rain delay to start the evening.