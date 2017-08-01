Siouxland singing family awarded grant for Le Mars, IA performance theater

The Browns opened their home performance theater in Le Mars, IA in 2015.

But the journey to the stage began many years before.

"We've been doing this for 17 years and we could see ourselves doing it for a lot longer," said Andrew Brown.

"We've been singing since we could talk," said Michaela Brown.

Shelly Brown put a microphone in the trio's hands and attached a violin to their hip.

Once they could play, they performed.

"It's just something you love to do so you just want to share it with everybody," said Michaela Brown.

The Browns took their talents on tour, singing gospel from Nebraska to Norway.

"We all have a blast together, we love what we do," said Michaela Brown. "We love the music, we sing, we love the people we sing to."

But soon, a career around the world, brought them back to the ice cream capital of the world.

The Browns renovated an old bank down on Central Ave. in Le Mars and turned it in to their new home.

The family performed ten shows in the theater's first year. Now they're singing over 60 times in Le Mars.

They used to tour around the world. Now the world is coming to them.

"From 12 different states people have visited our theater," said Adam Brown. "Also from four different countries."

In order to keep up, the Browns decided it's time to step up.

"Lighting and microphones and some equipment like that, sound equipment, to add to the experience of the Browns Century Theater," said Michaela Brown.

So the Browns showcased their vocals and their business to Main Street Iowa judges in the statewide "Open 4 Business" competition.

And took home $10,000 to pack into their performance.

"There's really no limit we see and we're excited to see the opportunities," said Adam Brown.

Live together, work together, sing together. Family matters through the music.

The Browns finished second out of the five finalists.

The other finalists four finalists were The Som in Burlington, IA; Gravy Home Goods in Jewell, IA; The Bijou Theater in Mount Vernon, IA; and, first-place winner, Roux's Kitchen in Woodbine, IA.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority lent $40,000 to Main Street Iowa to award five finalists.

Each finalist was awarded $8,000 before Tuesday night's competition. In all, the Browns took home $18,000.

They start their next tour on August 6.