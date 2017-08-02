Former Sioux City recycler could face stiffer penalties from Iowa Attorney General

Iowa's Environmental Protection Commission wants Attorney General Tom Miller to take a closer look at a defunct Sioux City recycling business... possibly for stiffer penalties.

Recycletronics is already under investigation by the federal Environmental Protection Agency for sites in Sioux City, Iowa, and South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The business opened in 2010 and recycles old televisions, computers and other electronics. But, investigators accuse owner Aaron Rochester of open dumping of cathode ray tubes, and other electronic waste, in violation of Iowa solid waste regulations.

They also say he failed to repay a state loan from the Department of Natural Resources.

Iowa's Environmental Protection Commission will take up the matter during it's next meeting, August 15th, in a Des Moines suburb.