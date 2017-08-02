VIDEO: US military tests long range missile - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

VIDEO: US military tests long range missile

Posted:
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Dudley/Released) An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 2:10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Dudley/Released)
(CNN) -

Days after North Korea fired a rocket into the Sea of Japan, the U.S. Air Force launched one of its own.

An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile launched around 2 a.m. from Vandenberg Air Force Base Wednesday morning.

While the Air Force says it wasn't a response to recent North Korean actions, the Air Force does say its launch demonstrates that the U.S. Nuclear enterprise is effective and ready to deter, detect and defend against attacks on the United States.

North Korea has launched two intercontinental ballistic missiles in less than a month. 

