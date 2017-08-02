Making the most out of your credit cards benefits

Own a credit card? You may not be reaping all the rewards. You could be using your credit cards so much better.

Own a credit card?

You may not be reaping all the rewards.

You could be using your credit cards so much better.

To make the most out of yours -- there are some things you should do.

Pay off debt in time.

Every month -- try to pay your balance in full.

Interest can add up quickly -- forcing you to go deeper into debt.

Can't pay off the total amount?

Pay as much as you can above the minimum.

If you cancel your card -- your credit score will take a hit.

But it can still be a smart move -- especially if it is significantly contributing to your debt.

Or if you have an annual fee.

Before canceling the card -- call the company to see if you can switch to a different card with no annual fee.

Want a new card?

Shop around -- and find the card that works for your lifestyle.

Rewards don't just involve airfare and cash back.

Now -- cards give back in the form of free Uber rides or deals on Spotify.

Taking a little time to understand your cards could help you save money and even get you free stuff.