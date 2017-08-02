Thunderstorms likely later on this evening into tonight

After a hotter and more humid day yesterday, conditions will be near average today as we set our sights on more storm chances. We'll still see a good amount of sunshine but a cold front is on the move. Storms look to develop late in the day as the boundary gets closer to the viewing area. A few of these could become strong so make sure you're stay tuned to us for the latest. Remember, you can track these storms on the go with our Storm Team 4 Weather App. Widespread rain is likely tonight as the boundary swings in which is really great news for our drought situation across the region. A lingering morning shower is possible Thursday but most of the moisture will be pulling out fairly early in the day as high pressure begins to build in.

A much cooler airmass then moves in allowing temps to fall into the 40s Thursday night with highs only in the low 70s tomorrow. Highs look to remain in the 70s into this weekend with a bit of moderation heading into next week. Our next chance of rain arrives Friday night as another system looks to push into Siouxland. The clouds will be thick Saturday and we'll likely see more showers as well. Sunshine takes back over Sunday into Monday with dry conditions expected into Tuesday as well.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer