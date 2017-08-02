Trump administration grants Nebraska disaster declaration - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trump administration grants Nebraska disaster declaration

File image of storm damage in Plattsmouth, Nebraska in June File image of storm damage in Plattsmouth, Nebraska in June
OMAHA, NE (AP) -

The Trump administration has provided a disaster declaration for 18 Nebraska counties. The declaration announced Tuesday allows federal assistance for storm damage, June 12-17.

The counties are Banner, Box Butte, Butler, Cass, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Morrill, Polk, Sarpy, Saunders, Sheridan, Sioux, Thurston and Wayne.

The counties will be eligible for public assistance for emergency work and repair and replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

