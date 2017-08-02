North Dakota still seeking to recoup pipeline protest costs

North Dakota has applied for millions in funding from the U.S. government to help pay law enforcement for months of protests over construction of the Dakota Access pipeline

North Dakota has applied for nearly $14 million in funding from the U.S. government to help pay state law enforcement bills related to months of protests over construction of the Dakota Access pipeline.

U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says the state in late June applied to the Justice Department's Emergency Federal Law Enforcement Assistance Program.

Even if the $13.85 million request is granted, it will make only a dent in the $38 million spent by the state. Gov. Doug Burgum in late April asked President Donald Trump for a disaster declaration to pave the way for federal aid. The Trump administration denied the request in May.

The $3.8 billion pipeline built by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners began moving oil from North Dakota to a distribution point in Illinois in June.