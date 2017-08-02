2 missing after building explosion, collapse at Minneapolis school

Rescues are underway for victims after a building exploded and collapsed at Minnehaha Academy, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Two people are unaccounted for, five were transported to the hospital with injuries and one was evaluated and released, according to Minneapolis Police.



Earlier three people were reported as missing but one person was found around noon, uninjured.

The explosion happened at Minnehaha's Upper School on 3100 West River Parkway in Minneapolis. According to officials, the explosion may have been caused by a gas leak.

Minneapolis fire officials say they continue to search the rubble for the missing people. According to officials, those missing are adults.

Three others were rescued from the school's roof.

They say at this time, it appears the explosion was due to a severed gas line.

AERIAL VIDEO of building explosion, collapse at Minnehaha Academy. Authorities now say 3 missing. https://t.co/TzmfstCkqK pic.twitter.com/Qai9KVkHMo — KARE 11 (@kare11) August 2, 2017



Gov. Mark Dayton issued a statement after being briefed on the incident: “My office is in continuous contact with the City of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, as emergency personnel respond to this emergency. The State will provide any and all resources necessary to aid first responders in their efforts to ensure the safety of all those impacted by this morning’s explosion. I thank the many firefighters, paramedics, and law enforcement officers who rushed to the scene this morning, and who are working still to ensure the safety of our children, adults, friends, and neighbors.”

See more from KARE 11 here: http://www.kare11.com/news/3-missing-after-building-explosion-collapse-at-minnehaha-academy/461292497