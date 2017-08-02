IDOT: I-29 construction update - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

IDOT: I-29 construction update

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Iowa Department of Transportation's District 3 in Sioux City said road construction work related to the Interstate 29 reconstruction project in Sioux City requires closing southbound Virginia Street at Gordon Drive and Dace Avenue at Virginia Street beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, weather permitting. 

On Friday, Aug. 4, the contractor will also open the new northbound frontage road from Floyd Boulevard to Virginia Street.

See the I-29 Improvement Project updates here: https://iowadot.gov/i29

