Hearing date set in Randolph mayor sex assault case

The mayor of Randolph, Nebraska will be back in court later this month for a second court hearing on felony sexual assault charges.

Sixty-one-year-old Dwayne Schutt made his first appearance in Cedar County Court on Wednesday. His attorney, Ron Temple of Norfolk, requested an evidentiary hearing, which was set for August 30.

Schutt was arrested last week after an investigators alleged that he sexually assaulted a girl over a two-year period beginning in 2011 when she was 13 years old. Among the allegations are that Schutt laid on top of the girl, tried to take her clothes off and touched her inappropriately.

He faces four counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of child abuse. If convicted of all five counts he could spend up to 25 years in prison.

Schutt has elected mayor of Randolph in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. There has been no word from city officials as to Schutt’s status as mayor of the town of 944 people.