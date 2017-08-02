UPDATE: Missing woman found in Sioux City

UPDATE:

Sioux City Police have confirmed they have found 28-year-old Robin McClain, who went missing earlier Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said she was found safe and uninjured.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Sioux City Police Department is searching for a missing woman near Stone Park Boulevard.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Robin McClain. She was last seen in the area of West 41st and Stone Park Boulevard.

McClain is a high functioning special needs adult with a brain injury.

Police say she has short blonde curly hair and is wearing a royal blue hoodie and a Tinkerbell backpack.

Police ask for you to call 9-1-1 immediately if you locate her.