AG REPORT: Perdue to visit Iowa as part of RV Farm Bill tour

U-S Secretary of Ag Sonny Perdue will be visiting Iowa this weekend as part of a five-state RV tour to gather input on the 2018 Farm Bill.

On Saturday, Perdue will visit a family-owned grain bin manufacturer in Sheffield at 8 a.m.

At 11 he will deliver the keynote speech at the 2017 Iowa Ag Summit in Des Moines,

Before taking part in a Beginning Farmers Roundtable with Governor Kim Reynolds.

Later in the day he will tour the Iowa Living History Farm Grain Harvest Festival in Urbandale.

On Sunday he will take part in the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport.

