Oregon enduring heat wave

Near record-breaking heat is expected to hit Portland, Oregon this week, and residents are getting ready.

Tuesday approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

And as the days go on, there's still no sign of a cool down.

Highs this week could reach 106 degrees-- just one degree short of breaking the city's all-time high.

People have been flooding stores in the area to buy a-c units, fans and even plastic swimming pools to help them brave the heat.

MOS: "I work in a kitchen unloading dishwashers and I'm around hot stoves all day so I was concerned. I'm just buying fans, we don't have any AC at my house, so we've got to stock up."

Some tips on staying safe in the heat include keeping you and those around you - including pets - cool and hydrated at all times.

Drink lots of water, open windows to let in cool air in the evenings and avoid excessive time outdoors if you can.