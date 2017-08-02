A storm chance and cooler conditions on the way

Changes are approaching as a storm system is going to give us a chance of storms tonight and then bring in cooling that will last for a few days.

The storms will begin forming this evening in western Siouxland first and then chances move east throughout the night.

We're not expecting a widespread severe weather outbreak but a couple cells will have the chance of going severe.

We can't rule out a shower lingering into Thursday, especially during the morning hours.

But the bigger change for Thursday is going to be the temperatures as highs will only top out in the lower 70s for most of us and it will be breezy and less humid.

Friday morning is going to bring with it some lows in the 40s for some of us before a beautiful afternoon that will give most of us highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another system will give us another chance of some showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with Sunday looking drier although an isolated shower can't be ruled out to the north.

We'll stay in the 70s over the weekend but likely warm back into the low 80s at the beginning of next week.

Another rain chance could move in from Tuesday night into Wednesday.