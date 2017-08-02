Program offers free life jackets for kids at two local lakes without lifeguards

For the first time, two northwest Iowa parks have free life jacket loaner programs for kids when they swim, boat or fish.

"Kids Don't Float" stations are located at the Hillview Recreation Area, near Hinton and, Brown's Lake, near Sloan.

Both are done in conjunction with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, and the Children's Miracle Network.

Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional deaths for children between the ages one to 14, according to the C-D-C.

"Some life jackets actually comes with legs so if they fall in deeper water it won't slide up above their head," said Alan Faith, UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's.

"Kids Don't Float" is a free life jacket program designed to help save kids lives when they are in the water.

"Kids can drown in as little as two inches of water, just enough to cover their mouth, so if we can get them the proper safety equipment then hopefully we can prevent a terrible accident from happening," continued Faith.

The posts are located at areas where there is no lifeguard on duty, it is an honesty based system; you use the life jacket for free, and then return it to the post.

This life jacket stand has been up for just about a month and if the amount of sand left on these jackets are any indication, then they are used on a regular basis.

Weekends are popular with hundreds of families taking advantage of the water at Hillview Recreation Area and that can bring some dangers.

"No, not a lot of life jackets are used here, kids are usually supervised but not a lot of life jackets," said Nick Beeck, Plymouth County Conservation.

Experts say you want to make sure you get the proper size of life jacket for your child.

"Then Alan came back to us and said I have another idea about some life jacket loaner stations at some area lakes and I said yes, we would love to, we saw it as a great opportunity for community outreach and to help more kids who may not have access to life jackets," said Anne Holmes, Children's Miracle Network.

The life jackets are coast guard approved, but if you do find yourself in a tough spot...

Faith adds, "stay calm, cry for help and keep your head out of the water."

The life jackets that are available are for kids that weigh up to 50 pounds. Many parents may wonder when is the right time to start swimming lessons for their children. Trauma Manager, Alan Faith, says the younger, the better.

"You need to start very, very young. You may not be teaching them to swim but teach them to be comfortable with water. Teach things like if they fall into the water, for them to turn face up. So I would say very young, at toddler stage they should be comfortable with water and as they grow, they should learn how to swim," said Dr. Alan Faith, Unity Point, St. Luke's.

When it comes to boating and life jackets, there are some rules you need to follow.

Under the age of 12, and on a moving boat, kids must wear a life jacket at all times.

If the boat is docked and tied down, the life jacket does not have to be on, but must be nearby.

For adults, and those over the age of 12, there must be a life jacket on board for everyone and when moving, the life jacket must be nearby.