UNI's Warner ready for Hall of Fame induction

For the first time, a player from Northern Iowa is going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Iowa native Kurt Warner will be enshrined Saturday, along with six others.

Warner was a two-time NFL MVP and was the MVP of Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams. He also spent time the Arena League with the Iowa Barnstormers.

The annual Hall of Fame game is Thursday between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals. That can be seen on KTIV-TV, starting at 7 o'clock.