Northern Iowa hopes to bounce back after losing season

Last season was disappointing for the Northern Iowa football team. The Panthers missed the playoffs for the first time in three seasons, at 5-6. It was just their second losing season in the last 14 years.

Quarterback Eli Dunne returns after starting five games last season. Behind a banged up offensive line, Dunne threw eight interceptions in those five games, with seven TD passes.

But right tackle Bryce Sweeney, a Bishop Heelan grad, will be back after missing last season with an injury. Sweeney was an all-conference pick two seasons ago.

Depth could be a problem, especially with a tough schedule that includes an opening night contest at Iowa State.

"That group has to have the ability to get nicked a little bit and get the next replacement in and it looks the same no matter who's in the game," said Farley. "Depth is the challenge to meet the challenge of the type of teams that we play."

"He's been running at one right tackle and doing a real good job for us," said offensive line coach Mike Simmonds. "It's great to have a returning starter like Bryce Sweeney in there but again, we've got a few weeks to go before we determine who the starters will be."

UNI was picked fourth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll, behind North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Youngstown State.

After the trip to Iowa State in week one, the home opener is September 9 against Cal-Poly.