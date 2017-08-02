Renovated barn debuts at Woodbury County Fair

A $22,000 grant, from Missouri River Historical Development, paid for improvements to the improve the poultry and rabbit barn.



This money was used to replace the floor, which had cracked and become a tripping hazard.



The aisles were also widened to make it more handicap-accessible.



"The building was not accessible. It was difficult to clean. It was difficult to make a good poultry and rabbit show. We think this is great because it does raise the poultry and rabbit competition to where it should be." said Mark Monson, MRHD President.



This is the first event that the new building is being used for.