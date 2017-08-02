Renovated barn debuts at Woodbury County Fair - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Renovated barn debuts at Woodbury County Fair

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -

A $22,000 grant, from Missouri River Historical Development, paid for improvements to the improve the poultry and rabbit barn.

This money was used to replace the floor, which had cracked and become a tripping hazard.

The aisles were also widened to make it more handicap-accessible.

"The building was not accessible. It was difficult to clean. It was difficult to make a good poultry and rabbit show. We think this is great because it does raise the poultry and rabbit competition to where it should be." said Mark Monson, MRHD President.

This is the first event that the new building is being used for.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.