4H helps individuals develop through projects - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

4H helps individuals develop through projects

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -

There are 535 4H members in Woodbury County and they are showing their projects during the fair this week.

Many of these are animals which arrive Tuesday night and are here through the week.

This experience helps the 4H members grow throughout their years in the program.

"It's helped me develop leadership skills. It's helped me with talking with grown-ups. It's helped me with everything, every place." said Justin Krogh, 4H Member.

Many 4H students also end up going into animal science or other agricultural careers.

They use the connections they make through the program to help them later on.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.