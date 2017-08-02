4H helps individuals develop through projects

There are 535 4H members in Woodbury County and they are showing their projects during the fair this week.



Many of these are animals which arrive Tuesday night and are here through the week.



This experience helps the 4H members grow throughout their years in the program.



"It's helped me develop leadership skills. It's helped me with talking with grown-ups. It's helped me with everything, every place." said Justin Krogh, 4H Member.



Many 4H students also end up going into animal science or other agricultural careers.



They use the connections they make through the program to help them later on.