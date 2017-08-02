Omaha-Winnebago hospital clinic patients possibly exposed to hepatitis, HIV

Dozens of patients of a clinic at the Omaha-Winnebago Hospital, in Winnebago, Nebraska, could have been exposed to hepatitis and HIV.

That information comes from two separate letters from representatives of the two tribes.

Winnebago tribal chairman Frank White believes an improperly sterilized instrument, used by a consultant hired to work at the hospital's Podiatry Clinic, may be to blame. Tribal officials say the exposure to hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV could have come between April 17th and June 2nd of 2017.

When tribal officials learned about the potential that an infection could have spread the consultant was fired, and the clinic was closed until they could be sure there was no further risk of infection.

White says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting an in-depth review of the situation. So far, 35 patients have been identified for testing. White says 23 of them are from the Winnebago community.

Patients with questions can call the Winnebago Health Department at (402) 878-2294, or the Carl T. Curtis Health Education Center at (402) 837-5381.

There's also an informational meeting, Thursday, August 3rd, at 10:00am, in the Spiritual Room, at the Omaha-Winnebago Hospital. Anyone with questions, or concerns, are invited to attend.