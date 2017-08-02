Judge denies abatement to dismiss charges against father, son in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Judge denies abatement to dismiss charges against father, son in murder case

Posted:
WEST POINT, NE (KTIV) -

Despite a move to try and have several charges dismissed, a northeast Nebraska father, and son, will stand trial on charges connected to a Bancroft, Nebraska, man's murder.

27-year old Derek Olson has pleaded not guilty to Second Degree Murder, Use of a Deadly Weapon, First Degree Arson, Accessory to a Felony and Cruelty to an Animal. But, he filed an abatement to his murder, weapon and accessory charges. That means he wanted the charges dismissed.

His father, 48-year old Jody Olson, has pleaded not guilty to Second Degree Murder, Use of a Deadly Weapon, First Degree Arson, Accessory to a Felony. Jody Olson wanted his arson charge dismissed.

A Cuming County District judge has overruled both of those motions, so both men will stand trial.

The men are charged in connection with the death of Ernest Warnock, who was founded with stab wounds  in his burned down home just north of Bancroft, Nebraska in March. 

Meanwhile, a third person involved in the case will be arraigned September 7. 41-year old Becky Weitzenkamp is charged with First Degree Arson and Accessory to a Felony. Her bond is set at $100,000.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.