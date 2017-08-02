Judge denies abatement to dismiss charges against father, son in murder case

Despite a move to try and have several charges dismissed, a northeast Nebraska father, and son, will stand trial on charges connected to a Bancroft, Nebraska, man's murder.

27-year old Derek Olson has pleaded not guilty to Second Degree Murder, Use of a Deadly Weapon, First Degree Arson, Accessory to a Felony and Cruelty to an Animal. But, he filed an abatement to his murder, weapon and accessory charges. That means he wanted the charges dismissed.

His father, 48-year old Jody Olson, has pleaded not guilty to Second Degree Murder, Use of a Deadly Weapon, First Degree Arson, Accessory to a Felony. Jody Olson wanted his arson charge dismissed.

A Cuming County District judge has overruled both of those motions, so both men will stand trial.

The men are charged in connection with the death of Ernest Warnock, who was founded with stab wounds in his burned down home just north of Bancroft, Nebraska in March.

Meanwhile, a third person involved in the case will be arraigned September 7. 41-year old Becky Weitzenkamp is charged with First Degree Arson and Accessory to a Felony. Her bond is set at $100,000.