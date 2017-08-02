Winnipeg completes four-game sweep of Explorers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Winnipeg completes four-game sweep of Explorers

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
LeVon Washington scores a run in Sioux City's 5-4 loss to Winnipeg on Wednesday.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Winnipeg completed a rain-interrupted four-game sweep of Sioux City on Wednesday night.

The Goldeyes completed a suspended game from Tuesday night, winning 5-4. X's third baseman Eudor Garcia had a two-run double in the sixth to get Sioux City within a run but the X's left the tying run at third base in the final inning.

Winnipeg (30-29) scored all four of their runs in the regularly scheduled game in the fifth inning and won 4-0. The game was stopped after six and a half innings because of rain.

Sioux City (33-36) will start a four-game series against Wichita on Thursday night at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

