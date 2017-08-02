Jury issues $100,000 judgement against Spirit Lake, IA daycare c - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Jury issues $100,000 judgement against Spirit Lake, IA daycare center

Posted:
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) -

A Spirit Lake, Iowa daycare center must pay $100,000 to the family of a child who was allegedly injured at the facility.

A former employee at Joyful Journeys was accused of "aggressively restraining" a two-year-old child during an alleged incident over two years ago.

The parents filed a lawsuit against the center, alleging they failed to protect their child, and that it violated mandatory reporting laws.

Last week, officials from the daycare informed families and employees of the lawsuit and decision by the jury.

