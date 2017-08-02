Sioux City man sentenced for punching 12-year-old son

A Sioux City man will spend five years in jail after he plead guilty to punching his 12-year old son in the face during a drunken fight.

35-year old J.T. Ring plead guilty to Child Endangerment Causing Bodily Injury. A charge of simple assault and a charge of simple domestic assault were dropped.

According to police, Ring got into an argument with several family members at their home on May 29. In the police report, witnesses said a 12-year-old took away alcohol from Ring. It was then Ring punched and choked the 12-year-old, punched an 11-year-old, and pushed the children's mother.