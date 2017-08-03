Nebraska patrol accused of requiring pelvic exams for women - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska patrol accused of requiring pelvic exams for women

Posted:
OMAHA, NE (AP) -

 A new federal lawsuit is accusing the Nebraska State Patrol of forcing female recruits to submit to invasive, medically unnecessary pelvic exams before they can be hired.

State Trooper Brienne Splittgerber filed the lawsuit against the patrol, the state and various other people, accusing them of creating a hostile work environment for women.

The lawsuit says Splittgerber was told the exam was required to check for hernias, but male recruits were generally not required to undress or undergo such invasive exams.

The lawsuit says she sued after her complaints about the exams went unanswered or investigated by officials.

