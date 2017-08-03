Students get lesson in distracted driving from Sioux City police

It can be nerve-racking to drive with a police officer seated right next to you. But, what if they're in the passenger seat while you're distracted?

Student drivers, in the "Cruising With Cops" driver education program, got to experience that for themselves. Wednesday night, students got a lesson in distracted and impaired driving. Students got behind the wheel of a golf cart, and had to navigate a course while wearing "drunk goggles." The goggles show what it's like to be intoxicated, and give a real-life view of drunk driving. "These kids actually get a pretty good idea of now what it's like to be in a car and be impaired," said Scott Hatting, Cruising with Cops. "So, we just want to give them that experience that they're not going to get anywhere else, and hopefully this is the only time they deal with it."

Students also were able to try to pass a field sobriety test while wearing the goggles.

"Cruising with Cops" is privately owned by active duty Sioux City police officers. So, students are able to receive advice from cops who deal with road safety every day.