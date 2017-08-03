Two injured in single-vehicle crash east of Madison, NE - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two injured in single-vehicle crash east of Madison, NE

STANTON, NE (NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA) -

Speed is considered a factor in a one-vehicle accident that injured two people.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger says it happened about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Unger says 51-year old Pha Cen of Madison was eastbound on Highway 32 about nine miles east of Madison when his car lost control on some recently applied gravel.

Sheriff Unger says Cen’s vehicle struck a cable support in the south ditch, then crossed the highway and struck a tree in the north ditch.

Both Cen and his passenger, 23-year old Gay Moo of Madison, were taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with unspecified injuries.

The car is considered a total loss.

