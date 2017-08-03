Special cake for a happy couple on their special day goes viral

A couple included their love for college football in their wedding.

This massive 150-pound cake was made for the groom.

It is a replica of the newly renovated stadium at Oklahoma University--home to the Oklahoma Sooners.

It's decked out with a press box, a picture of the couple on the videoboard and a stadium full of fans.

The couple met after an OU football game--and both are die hard fans.

The cake was made by frosted art bakery and studios in Dallas, Texas and it got delivered all in one piece.

Photos of the cake have been shared nearly 10,000 times on Facebook.