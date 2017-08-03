South Dakota Patrol reimbursed for pipeline protest duty - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota Patrol reimbursed for pipeline protest duty

Posted:
South Dakota has been paid for its help policing protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline South Dakota has been paid for its help policing protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

South Dakota has been paid for its help policing protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers racked up 8,800 hours during the protests. Spokesman Tony Mangan tells the Argus Leader that the agency has been reimbursed $518,000 for hours and mileage. American Indian tribes and environmental groups protested the pipeline because they fear environmental harm, a claim Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners rejects. There were 761 arrests in North Dakota between August and February.

The $3.8 billion pipeline began moving North Dakota oil to a distribution point in Illinois last month.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.