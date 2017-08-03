Lingering showers still a possibility

Big changes have begun to take place in Siouxland and we're going to see a huge difference from our Wednesday compared to today. A cold front has brought showers and storms through the region but it's also going to usher in a much cooler airmass. Near record breaking cool highs are expected today with temperatures only topping out in the lower 70s. As the front continues to push east, we could see a few lingering shower early today, especially east of I-29 but precipitation should be fairly light. High pressure then begins to build in and clouds will be on the decrease as we step throughout our day. Clear skies take over tonight which will help temps cool back toward near record lows.

The 40s can be expected with even some lower 40s possible across NE Siouxland. Sunny skies take back over for Friday with temps rising back into the upper 70s before our next system begins taking shape. This one gives us a shot at some showers overnight Friday but by Saturday we'll likely be seeing showers and storms as this front gives us another little push of cooler air. Highs again will only be climbing into the lower 70s Saturday. The 70s trend continues right into Monday under partly cloudy conditions before we set our sights on our next system. Highs climb back towards average Tuesday but this front looks to move in just in time for mid-week and will bring more cool temperatures.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer