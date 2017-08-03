Rainfall totals climb toward the inch mark across the region

A fairly potent cold front brought some much needed rain to Siouxland Wednesday evening into Thursday as well as much cooler temperatures. The cold front has since cleared the area and high pressure will be building in clearing out the skies throughout the rest of the day. A lingering shower is still a possibility into the early afternoon. In terms of our totals, much of eastern Siouxland saw rainfall measuring up toward the inch mark with lesser amounts across central and western neighborhoods. Carroll was the big winner thus far with almost an inch falling. Here in Sioux City the airport didn't receive any rain but KTIV picked up just under a quarter of an inch. Our next shot at rain arrives Saturday as another cold front swings in.