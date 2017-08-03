Iowa Air Guard 185th ARW to deploy 300 Airman beginning in October

In one of the largest deployments in recent history, nearly 300 members of the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing plan to depart from Sioux City this October.

The movement will be done in two separate entities. The largest part of the deployment involves nearly 200 members 185th support units including the 185th Construction Engineering Squadron, Food Services, Communications, Supply, and Security Forces. The deployment will also include members of the Wing staff from Intelligence, Public Affairs, Finance and Chaplains office as well as members from the 133rd Test Squadron in Fort Dodge.

Members will depart Sioux City and Fort Dodge to several locations, primarily in the Central Command area of responsibility in the area of the Arabian Peninsula. They will be stationed in countries like Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

The six-month deployments will begin in October and run through January of 2018.

The deployments are part of the Air Force's prescheduled deployment period, designated as the units Reserve Component Period.

An Additional 100 Airman from the 185th Operations and Maintenance groups will deploy for 30 to 120 day deployments. They will be sen to similar locations in the Persian Gulf region.