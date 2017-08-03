Iowa State hopes to close out games in 2017 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Iowa State hopes to close out games in 2017

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Iowa State's lineman pose for a photo at media day on Thursday. Iowa State's lineman pose for a photo at media day on Thursday.
AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -

It was media day at Iowa State on Thursday. The Cyclones are hoping to improve on a three win season.

Head coach Matt Campbell should have a good offense. QB Jacob Park takes over full-time as a starter and he has four of his top five receivers back, including All-Big 12 performer Allen Lazard. Running backs Mike Warren and David Montgomery combined for over 1,100 yards on the ground.

Iowa State blew second half leads, three times in Big 12 play last year.

"For me, it was losing some of those really close, hard, tough games last year that were invaluable learning experiences for our football team," said Campbell.

"It's hard for me to sit down and think about anything else other than football just because I want to play football for a really long time and I want to be the best," said Park.

Iowa State starts the season with two home games against Northern Iowa and Iowa.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.