Iowa State hopes to close out games in 2017

It was media day at Iowa State on Thursday. The Cyclones are hoping to improve on a three win season.

Head coach Matt Campbell should have a good offense. QB Jacob Park takes over full-time as a starter and he has four of his top five receivers back, including All-Big 12 performer Allen Lazard. Running backs Mike Warren and David Montgomery combined for over 1,100 yards on the ground.

Iowa State blew second half leads, three times in Big 12 play last year.

"For me, it was losing some of those really close, hard, tough games last year that were invaluable learning experiences for our football team," said Campbell.

"It's hard for me to sit down and think about anything else other than football just because I want to play football for a really long time and I want to be the best," said Park.

Iowa State starts the season with two home games against Northern Iowa and Iowa.