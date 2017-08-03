Morningside picked to repeat as GPAC football champions

The Great Plains Athletic Conference is one of the stronger NAIA football leagues in the nation. Four GPAC teams were in the preseason top-25. All nine schools met in South Sioux City for media day.

Morningside has been in the NAIA playoffs for 13 straight seasons. Head coach Steve Ryan has won six straight conference titles and went 10-2 last season.

The Mustangs led the nation in total offense and will again be led by quarterback Trent Solsma, who threw for 32 TD's with just 3 interceptions.

Across town, Dennis Wagner starts his first season at Briar Cliff. Wagner inherits a team that went 1-10 last season and will have 40 new players on campus.

"I think that will be the biggest challenge for our football team is to make sure we blend those 40 returners with the 40 new guys," said Wagner. "That's going to be a thing where we as coaches are going to have to lead this football team until we establish our leaders throughout camp."

"I think we have high expectations and largely from our own players inside," said Ryan. "They've had a great summer. They know that for us to continue, they're going to have to work hard. I've really been proud of the way they've approached it."

Northwestern coach Matt McCarty starts his second season in Orange City. The Red Raiders were just 3-7 last year and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

Dordt's Joel Penner is also in his second season. The Defenders were 5-6 a year ago, the most wins in the nine-year history of the program. Dordt has to replace the top NAIA rusher in the country, and the third leading receiver.

"You don't replace those guys, you replace the production," said Penner. "We believe we've developed players in the off-season and we've recruited players who are going to have a shot to contribute to help replace some of that production."

"We lost six games to teams in the top 18 and every one of those games we were right there and in it and had chances to win a lot of them and didn't," said McCarty. "But those are great learning moments for our team and for our program."

Morningside is the preseason pick to win the GPAC. The Mustangs received 8 of the 9 first place votes in the coaches poll and the media poll. Northwestern was picked fifth, Dordt was seventh and Briar Cliff was last.