A gorgeous Friday coming our way!

The cool down that we are feeling in Siouxland feels more like a change that happens in the fall as highs today were more typical of late September.

The gusty wind we felt throughout the day will settle down tonight and as our skies clear out we could see lows by Friday morning head into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday afternoon will warm up better as highs will get back into the upper 70s with lots of sunshine.

Saturday will bring another chance of some showers and thunderstorms to the region and highs are held down again in the low 70s.

A few thundershowers could still be around on Sunday as well.

Monday and Tuesday warm up a bit better with highs getting back into the low 80s by Tuesday.

Another chance of rain moves back in by Wednesday.