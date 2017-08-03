A gorgeous Friday coming our way! - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A gorgeous Friday coming our way!

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The cool down that we are feeling in Siouxland feels more like a change that happens in the fall as highs today were more typical of late September.  

The gusty wind we felt throughout the day will settle down tonight and as our skies clear out we could see lows by Friday morning head into the upper 40s and lower 50s.  

Friday afternoon will warm up better as highs will get back into the upper 70s with lots of sunshine.  

Saturday will bring another chance of some showers and thunderstorms to the region and highs are held down again in the low 70s.  

A few thundershowers could still be around on Sunday as well.  

Monday and Tuesday warm up a bit better with highs getting back into the low 80s by Tuesday.  

Another chance of rain moves back in by Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.