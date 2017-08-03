Number of Salmonella Cases Increase in West Point, NE

The number of confirmed cases of Salmonella have increased to 20 in West Point, Nebraska.

That is according to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.

In a news release Thursday night, ELPHD said that are working to determine the source of the contamination.

They continue to gather information to help further the investigation.

They are asking anyone who ate at Red Door Coffee July 14 - July 29 to complete a brief survey that will help ELVPHD in the investigation.

You can find that survey here.