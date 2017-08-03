A closer look at Siouxland's big cooldown

We hadn't seen this big of change in our temperatures in quite some time.

A cold front that moved through last night brought high temperatures down by about 15 degrees from Wednesday into Thursday.

Sioux City's 74 degrees that was seen for a high is the coolest high temperature since the 74 that we saw back on June 23.

And while we didn't break the coolest high temperature ever for August 3, we came a little close to the record of 67 degrees set in 1915.

We'll have another run at a record Friday morning when our forecast low is 49 degrees.

The record low for August 4 in Sioux City is 46 degrees set in 1978.