Tribal members press Omaha-Winnebago hospital officials for answers following contamination concerns

Officials at a northeast Nebraska hospital are answering questions from concerned members of two Siouxland tribes. That's after a warning that some patients of the Omaha-Winnebago Hospital's podiatry clinic could have been infected with hepatitis or HIV.

35 patients got a letter, last week, that said there is probable cause that the podiatrist they saw, between April 17 and June 2 of this year, had used an unclean instrument while performing a procedure. And, there is a risk of cross contamination.

Hospital officials say Dr. John Horblein did not properly sterilize a scalpel between patients. Once a nurse noticed the improper cleaning, she notified a supervisor and the clinic was shut down immediately.

Hospital officials say Dr. Horblein switched the blade of the scalpel, but didn't clean the handle. That could still cause contamination. The concern is that patients may have been exposed to hepatitis B, hepatitis C or HIV. However, Omaha-Winnebago Hospital Clinical Director Dr. Vigilio Cantu thinks it's unlikely. "The thing that everyone seems to forget is that we are not taking about the blade we are actually talking about the handle to the scalpel; not the blade," said Dr. Cantu, "If we were talking about the blade this would have been a totally difference incident."

Patients, and tribal members, say Indian Health Services needs to do better. "I've talked to three tribal members last evening who got the letter and they told me they didn't want to go back to the hospital only because they didn't trust them," said Frank White, Winnebago Tribal Chairman, "So that's the main thing."

While trust is fragile between the two entities, Dr. Cantu expressed his remorse during Thursday's meeting. He says his staff is ready to make this right. "I would ask them to come in and get tested so we can help them if there is a infection. We also want to reassure them that even though there is a risk it's very low," said Dr. Cantu.

Dr. Cantu says roughly 50% of the affected patients have been tested this week. He hopes to have the other half soon.