Donate blood on Blood Donor Day

Friday is Blood Donor Day in Sioux City in Sioux City.

Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. So, there is a good chance you will need a blood transfusion, or blood product, in your lifetime.

Here in Siouxland, the center that takes blood donations is a company called LifeServe. Right now, their blood center is in need of donations. They serve 120 hospitals in the Siouxland area.

One in seven people, who visit a hospital, will need blood. LifeServe says that they need all types of blood.network they serve,

"We say the rarest blood type is the one that's not on the shelf when a hospital patient needs it. So if you have blood we would like you to come donate it because somebody out there could definitely use it," said Claire DeRoin, Community Relations Coordinator.

KTIV, LifeServe and Mercy Medical Center are joining forces for Blood Donor Day.

The event is August 4 at the Center Court at the Southern Hills Mall from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm

It's a walk-in blood drive so no appointments are needed. All donors will receive a free t-shirt.

