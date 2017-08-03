Donate blood on Blood Donor Day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Donate blood on Blood Donor Day

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect

 Friday is Blood Donor Day in Sioux City in Sioux City.

Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. So, there is a good chance you will need a blood transfusion, or blood product, in your lifetime.

Here in Siouxland, the center that takes blood donations is a company called LifeServe. Right now, their blood center is in need of donations. They serve 120 hospitals in the Siouxland area.

One in seven people, who visit a hospital, will need blood. LifeServe says that they need all types of blood.network they serve,

"We say the rarest blood type is the one that's not on the shelf when a hospital patient needs it. So if you have blood we would like you to come donate it because somebody out there could definitely use it," said Claire DeRoin, Community Relations Coordinator.

KTIV, LifeServe and Mercy Medical Center are joining forces for Blood Donor Day.

The event is August 4 at the Center Court at the Southern Hills Mall from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm

It's a walk-in blood drive so no appointments are needed.  All donors will receive a free t-shirt.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.