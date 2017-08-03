Judge denies motion to quash murder charges for father, son accu - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Judge denies motion to quash murder charges for father, son accused of killing Bancroft, NE man

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
WEST POINT, NE (KTIV) -

The trial of two men charged in the death of a northeast, Nebraska is expected to begin September 25.

Back in March, 64-year old Ernest Warnock was found dead inside his home near Bancroft, Nebraska. Officials say he was stabbed to death before his house was set on fire.

According to court reports, a fight broke out between Warnock and two men, Derek and Jody Olson. 27-year old Derek Olson is charged with five criminal counts including Second Degree Murder, and First Degree Arson.

48-year old Jody Olson, is charged with four criminal counts including Second Degree Murder, and Use of a Deadly Weapon.

A third person, 41-year old Becky Weitzenkamp, Jody Olson's wife, is charged with First Degree Arson, and Accessory to a Felony.

In court, Thursday, the Olsons asked a judge to quash the murder charge each man faced. Lawyers cited no premeditation as the reason for the motion. The judge denied both requests.

During Thursday's hearing Derek and Jody Olson pleaded not guilty all charges. Both men will be back in a Cuming County courtroom September 7 for a pre-trial hearing.

Weitzenkamp's bond has been set at $100,000 dollars. Her arraignment is set for September 7, as well.

It's unknown if the Olsons will be tried together, or separately, on September 25. 

