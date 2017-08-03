Man's selfless donation helps twins

As a blood donor, you can have a big impact on the lives of others. One Sioux City man knows his donation will help two patients in their greatest time of need.

Raymond Spier donated blood for the first time at age 16 when he went with his mother.

"It's something that I have plenty of and I might as well give some to somebody else who needs it," said Spier.

When he moved to Sioux City nearly 20 years ago, he discovered he was a donor match for a pair of twins with a blood disease. That's when he became a regular donor.

"My blood goes to certain people and they depend on me to be there," said Spier.



To help the twins he donates double red cells. This method of donation requires a person to wait four months to give again.



"After I'm done here I'll walk up to the front desk. I'll say, 'Hey, when do you need me next?' and they'll go ahead and make an appointment for me for the next time. So every four months I'm here." said Spier.



The local connection adds more meaning to the donation for Spier.



"I like the fact that my blood is actually staying here to help somebody in the community. To know that I am helping somebody here, it means a little more every time I can give," said Spier.



Spier also says that it couldn't be easier to make such a difference.



"It's free. It doesn't cost me anything to come in here, sit here for an hour and walk out with free cookies and a cup of coffee and know that I'm helping somebody," said Spier.



An impact by one man on two people's lives.