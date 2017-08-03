Five will run for three seats on Sioux City Community School Board

The Sioux City Community School District has released the list of the five candidates vying for three seats on its Board of Directors.

They include: Local attorney Jeremy Saint, retired teacher Ron Colling, and Miyuki Nelson, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the board in 2016. Also running for a seat on the school board is Shaun Broyhill. In 2013 Broyhill won a seat on the board, but had to resign before being sworn in after he lost one of two appeals following a guilty plea to a misdemeanor theft charge 15 years earlier. Rounding out the list of candidates is the only incumbent running for another term on the board, Perla Alarcon-Flory.

Incumbent Paul Gorski said, in July, that he wouldn't run for another term. He'll move to South Carolina to be closer to relatives, and friends.

Incumbent John Meyers told KTIV, in July, he wouldn't seek another term on the board. Meyers said "five elections, and eight-years on the board, is enough."

The election will be held on September 12th.

Candidates are seeking a four-year term on the school board.